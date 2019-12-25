News in your town

NFL: Division champion Packers proud of another not-so-pretty win

The NBA's showcase day -- Christmas -- has arrived

Karma Had a Hand in Top 5 'Feel-Good' Sports Moments of 2019

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

Playoff matchups: OU slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young

Sports in brief: Seattle signs Marshawn Lynch

NFL: Humbled Vikings have plenty of work to do before playoffs

Dubuque native achieves lifelong dream, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls

College basketball: Ibi Watson leads No. 18 Dayton over Grambling State

Sports briefs: Gonzaga becomes new No. 1, Iowa debuts at 25

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Men's basketball: Gonzaga becomes 6th No. 1 in AP Top 25; Iowa ranked for 1st time

NFL: Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

College football: Hawkeyes to honor Fry, Elliott at Holiday Bowl

College football: UCF pulls away to beat Marshall

NFL: Bears have plenty to fix as disappointing season winds down

NFL: Eagles deny Cowboys

Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

Sports briefs: Russia accuses doping whistleblower of modifying key data

High-scoring UCF squares off vs Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

49ers win, grieve with Beathard: 'We got that one for C.J.'

Prep hockey: Devils sweep Boji

Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears

Women's college bassketball: UNI sweeps state

Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers

College basketball: Panthers clicking entering MVC slate

College volleyball: Dubuque native Banwarth named head coach at Ole Miss

Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

College basketball: UNI finishes non-conference slate with win

NFL: Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loom

NBA roundup: LaVine, Bulls beat short-handed Pistons

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

College basketball: Well worth the wait for Wisconsin's Potter

Commentary: Key City's version of 'Rudy'

Netflix series examines 'perfect storm' that felled NFL star

Sports briefs: Brother of C.J. Beathard killed in Nashville stabbing

NFL roundup: Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs

Hickson, Calvert lead Liberty past Ga Southern in Cure Bowl

No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl

Carter, NCA&T rout Alcorn State 64-44 in Celebration Bowl

San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl

TH Sports Coming Events

No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win