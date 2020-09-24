Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams said he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to play Sunday night at New Orleans after leaving the Packers’ previous game early with a hamstring injury.
“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said Wednesday. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see.”
Adams left the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half and didn’t practice Wednesday.
Sunday night’s Packers-Saints game features two of the NFL’s most prolific receivers in Adams and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, but injuries could prevent either guy from playing.
Thomas missed the Saints’ 34-24 loss at Las Vegas on Monday with an ankle injury. The Saints didn’t have practice Wednesday but were required to release an injury report, on which they estimated that Thomas wouldn’t have practiced.
Adams has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games of the season. He ranks third in the NFL in catches and sixth in yards receiving. Adams had 14 receptions in a season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record for catches in a game.
Adams caught 83 passes for 997 yards and five touchdowns to earn a third straight Pro Bowl invitation last year despite missing four games with a toe injury.
Dietzen rejoins Badgers roster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has regained offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and lost safety Reggie Pearson as the Badgers resume practices for the pandemic-delayed season.
The Badgers released a roster Wednesday that didn’t include Pearson but added Dietzen, who had announced in February 2019 that he was stepping away from football due to injuries.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Pearson wasn’t cleared to play this year because of a medical issue. Chryst didn’t specify the nature of the issue impacting Pearson, whose 60 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season ranked fourth on the team.
“That’s why he’s not on the roster right now, because he wouldn’t be cleared for the season,” Chryst said. “Reggie’s back. He’s in school. We still want him around.”
Dietzen had started for Wisconsin at left guard in 2017 and at left tackle in 2018. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Panthers’ McCaffery goes on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.
McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period. McCaffrey said Monday that is how long he was told he should expect to miss, but added that he hopes to be back sooner. The earliest he could return is Oct. 18 when the Panthers host the Bears.
With Barkley out, Giants sign Freeman
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants and might play this weekend.
The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Freeman, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year, was at practice Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge hopes to have him ready for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
Raiders place Incognito on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders placed starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, the latest injury to their offensive line.
Incognito left Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans in the first quarter with the injury that slowed him in practice the previous week. The Raiders then decided Wednesday to shut him down for at least three games on injured reserve. Incognito will be eligible to return for the home game Oct. 25 against Tampa Bay after missing games against New England, Buffalo and Kansas City.
Ex-Georgia running back says coach manipulated him
ATLANTA — Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese said he left the school because of racist treatment on campus, and contends that coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing for the Bulldogs last season after he expressed his intention to transfer.
Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia and is awaiting a ruling from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on his request for a waiver to play immediately.
Georgia, which is ranked fourth in the country, denied the allegations and said it would share its full response to Reese’s waiver application if he is granted permission.
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Hayward welcomes 4th child
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and wife Robyn are parents for a fourth time.
Robyn Hayward announced the birth of the couple’s first son — Gordon Theodore Hayward — on Wednesday, a couple hours before the Celtics would face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Hayward had originally planned to leave the bubble for the birth, but remained with the Celtics. He got some unplanned time off earlier in Boston’s postseason run because of a sprained ankle, and spent some of that with his wife and daughters before returning to the NBA campus.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Illinois Rep. backs college athlete bill
Rep. Jan Schakowsky, chairwoman of the House Commerce Subcommittee, is backing the College Athlete Bill of Rights crafted by a group of Democratic senators.
Schakowsky, D-Ill., was set Wednesday to announce her support for the legislative framework put forth by Sens. Corey Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut last month.
The plan calls for college athletes to be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more.