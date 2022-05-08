The forced sale of Chelsea is ending after attracting the highest price for a sports team of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) from a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
There are still potential stumbling blocks to the sale of Roman Abramovich’s asset, frozen by sanctions against the Russian oligarch. The British government has to approve the terms and ensure Abramovich does not profit, even as he appears to want to divert the proceeds to charity.
Hours after buyout terms were agreed and announced, Boehly had a dispiriting introduction to life as an English Premier League investor when Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Wolverhampton, 2-2, on Saturday.
Boehly was watching at the team’s Stamford Bridge stadium in west London that needs some of the 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) the prospective owners have committed to investing.
Chelsea fans have become accustomed to lavish funding in the 19 years under Abramovich’s ownership, with more than $1 billion net spending on players who have helped the men’s team win 21 trophies.
TENNIS
19-year-old Alcaraz upsets DjokovicMADRID — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the next.
The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing. And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation.
After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Djokovic, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5), after more than 3 1/2 hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.
AUTO RACING
Allgaier ends skid with Xfinity victory
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Justin Allgaier put JR Motorsports in victory lane for the third consecutive week in the Xfinity Series by winning at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak when he passed AJ Allmendinger to start a two-lap sprint following a caution and cruised the final 2.7 miles to give team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. another victory in NASCAR’s second-tier feeder series.
Noah Gragson won two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway and Josh Berry won last week at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier was a nonfactor at Talladega and a runner-up a week later.
Gragson finished second, followed by Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek and Sam Mayer. Allmendinger faded and finished eighth.
BASKETBALL
Lakers interview Jackson, Stotts
LOS ANGELES — After interviewing two assistant coaches for their head coaching position, the Lakers have spoken to a pair of former NBA head coaches, according to people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach.
FOOTBALL
Jets sign 1st-round pick Sauce Gardner
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets signed cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $38.7 million, the first of the team’s seven draft picks to get under contract.
The team announced the signing Saturday after the second day of rookie minicamp, where Gardner and the rest of the Jets’ draft picks along with undrafted free agents are practicing as pros for the first time. The deal for Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick last week, includes a $25.3 million signing bonus and has a standard fifth-year option.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ McCutchen tests positive for COVID-19ATLANTA — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
McCutchen returned to the team hotel in Atlanta and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The Brewers recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Nashville but it was not known if he would arrive in Atlanta before the start of Saturday night’s game against the Braves.
Ump apologizes after ejecting Bumgarner
PHOENIX — Major League Baseball veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Madison Bumgarner from a game in Miami this week.
The Diamondbacks said Friday they received a copy of Bellino’s apology from MLB.
“I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner,” the statement said. “When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.”