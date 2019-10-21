Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.
Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.
The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.
The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 in this week’s Top 25 is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points while LSU had 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.
Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.
Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10. No. 23 Iowa State (5-2) is back in the rankings after winning three straight games. Iowa (5-2) jumped three spots to No. 20.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a procedure for a high ankle sprain and will miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa had what’s known as a “tightrope” procedure on his right ankle Sunday. He says it’s the same injury the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last season, just to the other ankle. Saban predicted “a full and speedy recovery” for Tagovailoa.
BASEBALL
MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52
Eric Cooper, the Major League Baseball umpire who worked the AL Division Series two weeks ago, has died. He was 52. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Cooper’s death Sunday.
Cooper died after having a blood clot. He had knee surgery earlier in the week and was recuperating at his father’s home in Iowa. Popular with his fellow umps, he was talking to them Saturday about his recovery.
Cooper made his debut in the majors in 1996 as a minor league fill-in and joined the big league staff in 1999. He was an Iowa native and Iowa State graduate.
HOCKEY
Capitals knock off Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Tom Wilson scored the tie-breaking goal with 8:13 remaining in regulation to lift the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 victory Sunday night in Chicago. Lars Eller added an empty netter with 50 seconds remaining.
Drake Caggiula, Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane scored for the Blackhawks, who fell to 2-2-1.
GOLF
Kang shoots tournament record in win
SHANGHAI— Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2 under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year on Sunday with a tournament record 16-under par 272.
The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot a final-round 72 to finish second at 15 under.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory when he closed with a 1-over 72 and survived a wild back nine at Le Golf National to win the French Open on Sunday. It was Colsaerts first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012, when he was No. 32 in the world and played a role in Europe’s record comeback to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah. Colsaerts played 214 tournaments worldwide since that last victory.
RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday. Officials say the course received more than 2 inches of rain overnight and into Sunday morning. Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.
AUTO RACING
ENNIS, Texas — It was a Texas-sized celebration for Billy Torrence on Sunday at Texas Motorplex, as the Top Fuel Texan powered to the victory at his home track during the 34th annual AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals.
Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the fourth of six races during the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
TENNIS
ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray won his first ATP tour final since having hip surgery in January for an injury that left him contemplating retirement at one point. Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. It was Murray’s first ATP tour final since March 2017.
MOSCOW — Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday. In the men’s final, Andrei Rublev recorded his first ATP title since 2017 as he beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 3 minutes.
LUXEMBOURG — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final on Sunday.