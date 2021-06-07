PARIS — A quick look at the French Open:
LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY: Two teenagers have reached the men’s fourth round at the French Open for the first time since 2006. For 19-year-old Italians Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, the reward will be matches against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nadal faces Sinner, a rising star seeded 18th. Djokovic plays Musetti, who is coming off an arduous five-set win in the third round. This is the first time in the Open era that Italy has had three men in the round of 16 at a Grand Slam. Italian Matteo Berrettini has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a walkover after Roger Federer withdrew. American Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded player left in the women’s draw at No. 4, and she’ll face Maria Sakkari. Defending champion Iga Swiatek plays unseeded Marta Kostyuk, and 17-year-old American Coco Gauff bids for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur.
SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 21 Elena Rybakina beat No. 7 Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5; No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 15 Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; No. 33 Paula Badosa beat No. 20 Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Tamara Zidansek beat Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 22 Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-1; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
0-4 — Daniil Medvedev’s career record at Roland Garros entering the tournament. He’s now 4-4 and into the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Stefanos Tsitsipas.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s just incredible — even that I’m still playing tennis.” — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the French Open quarterfinals as a 19-year-old and has done it again 10 years later.