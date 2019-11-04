T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls, 108-95, on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and seven assists. The Pacers had a makeshift lineup with three injured starters sidelined.
Zach LaVine scored 21 points for Chicago. The Bulls are 0-5 on the road
Heat 129, Rockets 100 — At Miami: Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Meyers Leonard added 21 and the Miami Heat led by 41 points en route to the win. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points and had nine assists for the Heat.
Kings 113, Knicks 92 — At New York: De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and Sacramento beat New York for its second straight victory following an 0-5 start.
Lakers 103, Spurs 96 — At San Antonio: Anthony Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the San Antonio Spurs 103-96 on Sunday night.
Mavericks 131, Cavaliers 111 — At Cleveland: Luka Doncic scored 29 points to lead seven Mavericks in double figures.