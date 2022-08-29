NEW YORK — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.
The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup. It easily surpassed the $7.25 million for a century-old Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private sale.
And just last month, the heavyweight boxing belt reclaimed by Muhammad Ali during 1974’s “Rumble in the Jungle” sold for nearly $6.2 million.
All are part of a booming market for sports collectibles.
Prices have risen not just for the rarest items, but also for pieces that might have been collecting dust in garages and attics. Many of those items make it onto consumer auction sites like eBay, while others are put up for bidding by auction houses.
Some saw collectibles as a hedge against inflation over the past couple years, he said, while others rekindled childhood passions.
FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the 22-year-old rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan says football coach Walt Wells is hospitalized in stable condition after having a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning. Roan said in a statement Sunday night that Wells is in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
CYCLING
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash during a gravel race in Vermont.
Kangangi was competing in the Vermont Overland race on Saturday when he died in a crash at high speed. The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet of climbing.
MOTOR SPORTS
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Formula One champion Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix and widen his lead in the standings.
Verstappen moved closer to a second straight world title with as his ninth win of the season pushed his lead in the standings to nearly 100 points.
Verstappen started 14th because of a grid penalty but was leading by lap 12th. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari dropped to third overall in the standings. Lewis Hamilton’s race ended on Lap 1 when he clipped Fernando Alonso’s Alpine and his Mercedes briefly went airborne.
GOLF
OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.
Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.
Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67. Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69, An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under. Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.
Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley. The 55-year-old Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence won the European Masters with a steady par on the first playoff hole at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps.
Runner-up Matt Wallace pushed a five-foot putt left of the hole to make bogey. They had carded 18-under totals of 262. The 25-year-old Lawrence earned his second title on the European tour this season and a prize of $332,000.
