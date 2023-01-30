APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open on Sunday evening in Melbourne, Australia.

 Ng Han Guan The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

