AMES, Iowa — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.
Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.
“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said Monday. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.
Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.
He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.
The Cyclones’ offensive staff will continue to have Scheelhaase in charge of receivers, Joel Gordon as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Taylor Mouser as tight ends coach.
Iowa native Duggan among Heisman finalists
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night.
The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners, will be presented Saturday at the Lincoln Center in New York.
Cincinnati hires Louisville’s Satterfield
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
Ohio State WR Smith-Njigba to enter draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.
The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.
Ravens QB Jackson week-to-week
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson’s availability for this weekend’s game at Pittsburgh.
Jackson left Sunday’s 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
Panthers waive QB Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina. The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
BASEBALL
Source: Verlander agrees to deal with Mets
SAN DIEGO — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.
The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity.
Turner to Phillies for 11 years, $300M
SAN DIEGO — The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
Kershaw returns to Dodgers on 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw needed only a few days to make up his mind to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. Kershaw re-signed for one year at $20 million with the NL West champions. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus payable on June 30, a salary of $15 million and a hotel suite on road trips.
Yankees’ Cashman inks 4-year extension
SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman has signed a four-year contract to remain the New York Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager. The announcement was made Monday during the first day of baseball’s Winter Meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.