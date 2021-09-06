Daniel Vogelbach relishes having the opportunity to change the complexion of a game with one swing of the bat.
He made the most of that chance Sunday and delivered one of the most memorable moments in the Milwaukee Brewers’ charmed season.
Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the NL Central-leading Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
“I enjoy being in those situations, whether I fail or whether I succeed,” Vogelbach said after hitting his first career walk-off homer and the first by any Brewers player this season.
“As a competitor, you always want to be in those situations and be the guy that steps up to the plate in that situation. I’m just happy that I was able to come through for the guys who grinded all game,” he said.
Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt in front of the wall.
Vogelbach was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket. He just rejoined the team Wednesday after spending over two months on the injured list while healing his hamstring.
Milwaukee’s comeback extended its NL Central lead to 11 games over Cincinnati and dealt a major blow to the Cardinals, who are chasing a wild-card berth. The Cardinals capped a 5-5 road trip and now begin a seven-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati.
Giants 6, Dodgers 4 — At San Francisco: Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Brandon Belt homered, and San Francisco wrapped up a key weekend series with a win to take the NL West lead. Los Angeles’ Albert Pujols hit career home run No. 678 with a pinch-hit, two-run drive in the ninth.
Cubs 11, Pirates 8 — At Chicago: Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and Chicago outslugged Pittsburgh.
Mets 13, Nationals 6 — At Washington: Javier Báez went 4-for-4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and New York beat Washington.
Braves 9, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and Atlanta added three more home runs in a win over Colorado.
Phillies 4, Marlins 3 (10 innings) — At Miami: Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Philadelphia averted a three-game sweep against Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 6, White Sox 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as Kansas City beat Chicago.
Twins 6, Rays 5 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Nick Gordon had a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning and a go-ahead run-scoring hit in the ninth, leading Minnesota past AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
Orioles 8, Yankees 7 — At New York: Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but New York blew a late lead and lost again to last-place Baltimore. New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 7-4 and lost for the sixth time in eight games.
Blue Jays 8, Athletics 0 — At Toronto: Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Oakland.
Indians 11, Red Sox 5 — At Boston: Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series with COVID-impacted Boston.
Rangers 7, Angels 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: DJ Peters homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Taylor Hearn pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball as Texas snapped a three-game skid with a win over Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 4, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple and five Detroit pitchers combined to frustrate Cincinnati.
Mariners 10, Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings) — At Phoenix: Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-RBI double to spark an 11th-inning rally and lift Seattle over Arizona to complete a three-game sweep.
Padres 4, Astros 3 — At San Diego: Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and San Diego took two of three from AL West-leading Houston.