Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.
The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad.
Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.
Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field.
Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying.”
If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game. Second-year receiver Marquis Brown is currently quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most prominent target for the long ball.
Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rams release kicker Sloman
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team. The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick on Tuesday after he had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night.
Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.
Cardinals place Allen, Irving on IR
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve after a marathon game against the Seahawks.
The Cardinals made the moves on Tuesday, two days after a 37-34 overtime victory over Seahawks that saw both teams run more than 80 plays. Arizona was playing its second game in just six days and several players left with injuries, including Allen (ankle), Irving (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Kenyan Drake.
Reid declines practice squad offer
Free agent safety Eric Reid told The Associated Press he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad.
Washington (2-5) lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a win over Dallas on Sunday. The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina and set two defensive franchise records for the Panthers last season.
2 Conference USA games canceled
Two Conference USA games scheduled for the weekend, including No. 19 Marshall at Florida International, have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Marshall was scheduled to play Friday night, but FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players. North Texas at UTEP on Saturday was called off because a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city.
Penn State RB Cain to miss season
Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions’ backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State. Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.
Southern Miss interim coach to Austin Peay
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head coach at Austin Peay. Austin Peay announced Tuesday that Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth abruptly resigned. Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season. He was promoted from offensive coordinator just days after Jay Hopson resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama.
BASEBALL
Record-low ratings for World Series
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2. Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox, Nielsen Media Research said. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000. Tampa Bay’s walk-off 8-7 win in Game 4 on Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000 and the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory in Game 5 on Sunday night by an average of 10,059,000.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Bethune-Cookman cancels all sports
Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring, announcing Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year.
AUTO RACING
Texas race rained out for 3rd straight day
FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR will make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway today after persistent mist and cold temperatures continued the long delay. The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 of the scheduled 334 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action. The weather did not relent on Monday or Tuesday as NASCAR spent about two dozen futile hours trying to dry the track. The resumption of the race was set for today at 2 p.m. at the Texas track.