Kayla Banwarth

University of Mississippi volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth (center) talks to her players during a timeout. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Nebraska star, led the Rebels against Nebraska over the weekend in Lincoln, Neb.

 University of Mississippi athletics

Kayla Banwarth received a warm welcome home this weekend. At least in the beginning.

The University of Mississippi head volleyball coach received a standing ovation from the crowd of 8,113 fans at the Devaney Center when introduced before a match at the University of Nebraska. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, starred at Nebraska before making the 2016 United States Olympic team and later spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the national powerhouse Cornhuskers.

