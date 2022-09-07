Kayla Banwarth received a warm welcome home this weekend. At least in the beginning.
The University of Mississippi head volleyball coach received a standing ovation from the crowd of 8,113 fans at the Devaney Center when introduced before a match at the University of Nebraska. Banwarth, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, starred at Nebraska before making the 2016 United States Olympic team and later spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the national powerhouse Cornhuskers.
But the warm feelings didn’t last, as No. 2-ranked Nebraska swept the Rebels, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21, during the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.
“That was fun. My girls had a blast,” said Banwarth, in her third season as head coach at Ole Miss. “I know sometimes 0-3 isn’t fun, but I’m happy when I see my girls competing hard. Going toe-to-toe against Nebraska, I have no complaints. I’m proud of the way they battled, proud of the way they competed and proud of the way they got better as the match went on. I thought Nebraska had to make really good plays to beat us in sets two and three.”
Ole Miss fell to 0-4 against a rugged early schedule that also included No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 17 Illinois and Loyola Marymount. The Rebels play at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, this weekend and at the Jaguar Invitational in Mobile, Ala., the following week before opening Southeastern Conference play Sept. 21 against Texas A&M.
Last season, Banwarth and the Rebels recorded the best turnaround in Division I volleyball, posted the program’s first 20-win season since 2013 and earned their first NCAA tournament berth in 11 years.
Ole Miss improved from 1-19 in 2020-21 to 21-9 in 2021, a 65 percent increase in winning percentage. Of the teams who competed during the shortened 2020-21 season, Ole Miss was one of two Power Five teams and five programs nationally to see a 20-plus win improvement from the previous year.
Thompson garners extensive interest — Anterio Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defenseive lineman at Iowa Western Community College, has garnered NCAA Division I interest from 13 schools. The former Dubuque Hempstead standout has received offers from Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Memphis, UNLV, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Houston, Arkansas State and Utah State. JCGridiron.com named Thompson as a preseason second-team all-American at defensive tackle.
Flanagan shines in Sioux Falls debut — Former Dubuque Senior wide receiver Logan Flanagan made seven catches for 73 yards to help the University of Sioux Falls defeat Minnesota-Moorhead, 27-14. His former Senior teammate, Cain McWilliams, plays on special teams for Sioux Falls.
Castanon claims Heart award — Clarke’s Reese Castanon received the Heart of America Conference offensive player of the week in women’s soccer. Castanon assisted on the Pride’s first goal against Trinity Christian and then scored the game-tying goal with just under 1:30 to go in the contest in a 2-2 tie. The Hemet, Calif., native then scored two goals against Iowa Wesleyan in a 3-1 victory.
Clarke’s Contreras honored — Clarke University’s Fernando Contreras earned the Heart of America Conference’s defensive player of the week honor in men’s soccer. Contreras led the Pride to two victories last week, a 1-0 shutout against Judson and a 3-1 win over Iowa Wesleyan. He made 10 saves, seven against Judson and three against Iowa Wesleyan, as the Pride improved to 3-0.
Bryant earns A-R-C honor — Wartburg College junior Ben Bryant, a former Western Dubuque standout athlete, earned the American Rivers Conference special teams player of the week honor on Tuesday. He returned six punts for 158 yards, including a 41-yard return, in the Knights’ 34-7 football victory at Monmouth, Ill. He also had a 23-yard kick return.
Other local products key Wartburg football — Several former area preps helped Wartburg College win, 34-7, at Monmouth, Ill., on Saturday. Bellevue native Hunter Clasen rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, Dyersville Beckman grad Owen Grover contributed 13 tackles and an interception, and Western Dubuque grad Drake George had 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Rodriguez lands A-R-C honor — Loras College’s Diego Rodriguez, a native of Fraijanes, Guatemala, landed the A-R-C men’s soccer offensive player of the week award on Tuesday. He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over No. 21 Ohio Wesleyan and had an assist in a 1-0 win over Capital University.
O’Brien feted by A-R-C — Loras’ Ryleigh O’Brein, a senior from Hampton, Ill., landed the A-R-C women’s soccer offensive player of the week award. She had two goals in a 6-1 win over St. Norbert and the only goal in a tie with Dominican.
Hoskins receives volleyball honor — Loras’ Sara Hoskins, a junior from Bettendorf, Iowa, won the A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award. She had 26 digs, eight blocks, nine aces, 10 kills on 22 swings and 71 assists in leading the Duhawks to a 3-1 record.
