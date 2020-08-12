Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers, 8-4, on Tuesday in Detroit:
Jimenez went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in seven games.
Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago and Jose Abreu had three hits and two RBIs.
White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.
Cubs 7, Indians 1 — At Cleveland: Cascade, Iowa native Colin Rea closed out another Chicago victory, pitching the final two innings as the Cubs beat Cleveland.
Rea threw 22 of his 33 pitches for strikes, allowing one hit and striking out one to keep his earned run average at 0.00.