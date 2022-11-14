Vikings Bills Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) runs with the ball after incepting a pass by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as safety Camryn Bynum (24) looks on in overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

 Joshua Bessex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways.

Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.