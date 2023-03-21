NCAA Georgia Iowa Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa forward Monika Czinano drives to the basket past Georgia forward Jordan Isaacs in the second half Sunday in Iowa City. Iowa won, 74-66.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Catilin Clark admits she didn’t have her best game, but it was enough to get Iowa to the Sweet 16.

The unanimous AP All-American had 22 points and 12 assists to help the Hawkeyes defeat Georgia, 74-66, in a second-round women’s NCAA Tournament game Sunday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.