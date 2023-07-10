Paul DeJong had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, on Sunday in Chicago.
DeJong lined a pitch from Keynon Middleton (2-1) down the left field line to score Nolan Gorman, who started the inning on second base. JoJo Romero (1-0), the fourth Cardinals reliever, pitched two innings for his first career win.
St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras drilled a two-run homer and reached base four times with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. He’s 11-for-17 with two homers and five RBIs in his last five games. Contreras batted fourth and returned behind the plate after missing two games following a dental procedure on Friday. The catcher was charged with two passed balls and a throwing error.
The Cardinals tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth after they loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with one out.
Alec Burleson’s chopper up the middle glanced off Graveman’s glove, and the White Sox were able to get only an out at second, instead of a game-ending double play. Lars Nootbar scored from third.
Graveman allowed a double to Nootbar to open the inning, then went on to walk a batter and hit two others with pitches before escaping with just one run scored by striking out Gorman.
Zach Remillard scored Chicago’s third unearned run of the game on Luis Robert Jr.’s sacrifice fly in the eighth to put Chicago ahead, 3-2.
Cubs 7, Yankees 4 — At New York: Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Seiya Suzuki homered and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth in Chicago’s win over New York. The Cubs (42-47) won for the fifth time in 14 games since getting to within a game of .500 following a 9-1 win over St. Louis June 24 in London.
Rays 10, Braves 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Isaac Paredes and Yandy Díaz homered as Tampa snapped a season-high, seven-game skid in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball. Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings in a 77-pitch outing as Tampa Bay avoided the three-game series sweep.
Nationals 7, Rangers 2 — At Washington: Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and Washington sent AL West-leading Texas to its eighth loss in 11 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 15, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a series sweep of Minnesota. Aaron Hicks added a three-run homer against his former team in the Orioles’ seven-run fifth. Austin Hays, Ramón Urías and Adley Rutschman also went deep for Baltimore.
Royals 4, Guardians 1 — At Cleveland: Ryan Yarbrough won his first game back after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak. Yarbrough (2-4) suffered several facial fractures when he was hit on May 7 against Oakland by a line drive clocked at 106.2 mph. The left-hander limited the Guardians to one run and six hits over six innings.
Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Nathan Lukes’ RBI double in the 10th inning gave Toronto a comeback win over Detroit. The Blue Jays trailed, 3-1, with two outs in the ninth before Matt Chapman walked and Danny Jansen hit a homer over the Toronto bullpen in left-centerfield.
Red Sox 4, Athletics 3 — At Boston: Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run with good baserunning and hit a go-ahead homer two innings later as Boston rallied and extended its winning streak to five games.
Mariners 3, Astros 1 — At Houston: Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert, lifting Seattle past Houston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 1, Reds 0 — At Milwaukee: Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee made a first-inning run stand up in a win over Cincinnati. Christian Yelich led off the Brewers half of the first with a ground-rule double off Ben Lively (4-5) and scored on Jess Winker’s two-out single.
Marlins 7, Phillies 3 — At Miami: Bryan De La Cruz had a solo homer among his four hits as Miami took the three-game series from Philadelphia. Jesús Sánchez and rookie Dane Myers also went deep for the Marlins, who reached the All-Star break with their best record in franchise history at 53-39.
Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak.
Giants 1, Rockies 0 — At San Francisco: Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and San Francisco made J.D. Davis’ solo homer in the fourth inning stand up.
Padres 6, Mets 2 — At San Diego: Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for San Diego, which got six dominant innings from Joe Musgrove to beat New York and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.