Cardinals White Sox Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras (40) high fives Nolan Arenado after they scored on Contreras’ two run home run against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in Chicago. The Cardinals won, 4-3.

 Matt Marton

Paul DeJong had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, on Sunday in Chicago.

DeJong lined a pitch from Keynon Middleton (2-1) down the left field line to score Nolan Gorman, who started the inning on second base. JoJo Romero (1-0), the fourth Cardinals reliever, pitched two innings for his first career win.

