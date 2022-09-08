IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Wednesday that Goez would replace Barbara Burke, who will retire next spring. Goetz became Ball State athletic director in 2018 and oversaw a 19-sport program. She was COO and senior woman administrator at Connecticut from 2016-18 and interim athletic director at Minnesota in 2015-16. Ball State has won 10 Mid-American Conference championships since Goetz was named athletics director, including seven during the 2021-22 academic year. Goetz chairs the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was named 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports. FOOTBALL
Jets QB Wilson out until at least Week 4
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh. “Yeah, it’s frustrating, of course,” Wilson said. “You want to be healthy as much as possible.”
Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Emmanuel Sanders would rather chase his young kids around now than hunt down any more passes over the middle. The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six seasons in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs
LAS VEGAS — A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street. A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max. Ruggs did not attend the hearing. He has been on house arrest for 10 months on $150,000 bail and strict conditions including alcohol checks. BASEBALL
Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL
PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wedne sday with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.” The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe. SOFTBALL
Indiana coach gets 30 years for molesting girl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams. A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10 years of his sentence, the South Bend Tribune reported. He will face five years of probation after his release and must also register as a sex offender. Feltz, 45, was the head coach and president of the OC Crush softball league. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of child molesting. GOLF
6 players added to U.S. Presidents Cup team
Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time. Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie. The other picks went to three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Kevin Kisner, who thrives in match play and contended at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship. BASKETBALL
Aces’ A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP
LAS VEGAS — Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA’s MVP on Wednesday, edging Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart to win the award for the second time in three years. Wilson received 478 points and 31 first-place votes from the national panel of 56 sports writers and broadcasters. The award comes eight days after she was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Wednesday that Goez would replace Barbara Burke, who will retire next spring.
Goetz became Ball State athletic director in 2018 and oversaw a 19-sport program. She was COO and senior woman administrator at Connecticut from 2016-18 and interim athletic director at Minnesota in 2015-16.
Ball State has won 10 Mid-American Conference championships since Goetz was named athletics director, including seven during the 2021-22 academic year. Goetz chairs the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and was named 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year by Women Leaders in College Sports.
FOOTBALL
Jets QB Wilson out until at least Week 4
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating, of course,” Wilson said. “You want to be healthy as much as possible.”
Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Emmanuel Sanders would rather chase his young kids around now than hunt down any more passes over the middle. The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six seasons in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs
LAS VEGAS — A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street.
A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.
Ruggs did not attend the hearing. He has been on house arrest for 10 months on $150,000 bail and strict conditions including alcohol checks.
BASEBALL
Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL
PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wedne
sday with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.” The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe.
SOFTBALL
Indiana coach gets 30 years for molesting girl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10 years of his sentence, the South Bend Tribune reported.
He will face five years of probation after his release and must also register as a sex offender. Feltz, 45, was the head coach and president of the OC Crush softball league. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of child molesting.
GOLF
6 players added to U.S. Presidents Cup team
Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.
Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie.
The other picks went to three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Kevin Kisner, who thrives in match play and contended at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship.
BASKETBALL
Aces’ A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP
LAS VEGAS — Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA’s MVP on Wednesday, edging Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart to win the award for the second time in three years. Wilson received 478 points and 31 first-place votes from the national panel of 56 sports writers and broadcasters. The award comes eight days after she was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.