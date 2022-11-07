The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach Sunday.
Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.
The Cardinals also announced Dusty Blake, who had been a pitching strategist, was promoted to pitching coach and Turner Ward, who had been an assistant hitting coach, was promoted to hitting coach. Blake replaces Mike Maddux and Ward takes over for Jeff Albert. Both stepped away after long tenures with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals filled out their coaching staff by choosing Brand Allen, a member of their minor league staff, to replace Ward as their assistant hitting coach. Julio Rangle, who had been with the Red Sox, will be the new assistant pitching coach.
Patrick Elkins will return for another season as the club’s run-production specialist. Stubby Clapp will be back as first base coach, Pop Warner as third base coach, Willie McGee as a coach and Jamie Pogue and Kleininger Teran as bullpen catchers.
The Cardinals went 93-69 and won their second NL Central title in the past four years this season.
FOOTBALL
Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup.
Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
TAMPA Fla. — South Florida coach Jeff Scott has been fired, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
GOLF
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that’s about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.
Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.
Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bernhard Langer keeps breaking is own record as the oldest PGA Tour Champions winner. The 65-year-old German won the TimberTech Championship for his second win this year, and the 44th of his career.
That leaves Langer one win away from tying the Champions record held by Hale Irwin. Langer shot a 66 in the final round to win by six shots over Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee. The season ends next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Steven Alker leads. Padraig Harrington is the only player with a remote chance of catching him for the $1 million prize.
SHIGA, Japan — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 on Sunday to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65. Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67.
MOTOR SPORTS
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.
TENNIS
PARIS — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, in the final of the Paris Masters. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.