CHATTANOOGA (27-7) vs. No. 19 ILLINOIS (22-9)
Site: Pittsburgh
Time: 5:50 p.m.
TV: TNT
Bottom line: The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Chattanooga Mocs in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 3-3 record in one-possession games. The Mocs are 14-4 in Southern Conference play. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon shooting 34.6% from deep. Jamaal Walker paces the Mocs shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Trent Frazier is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois. Malachi Smith is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Last 10 games: The Fighting Illini are 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game. The Mocs are 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.
IOWA STATE (20-12) vs. LSU (22-11)
Site: Milwaukee
Time: 6:20 p.m.
TV: TBS
Bottom line: The LSU Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones play in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Tigers are 9-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is 1-3 in one-possession games. The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 teams. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 1.7.
Top performers: Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for LSU. Brockington is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Last 10 games: The Tigers are 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game. The Cyclones are 4-6, averaging 50.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
COLGATE (23-11) vs. No. 14 WISCONSIN (24-7)
Site: Milwaukee
Time: 8:50 p.m.
TV: TBS
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Wisconsin Badgers play the Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 8.3. The Raiders’ record in Patriot play is 16-2. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.4.
Top performers: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Nelly Cummings is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.
Last 10 games: The Badgers are 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game. The Raiders are 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.