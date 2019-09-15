Kris Bryant and rookie Nico Hoerner each homered among three hits, and the Chicago Cubs went deep four times to set a club record with 237 home runs as they pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates, 14-1, on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Bryant hit a two-run shot in the fourth and had four RBIs. Hoerner’s second homer in two days, a three-run drive in the sixth, broke the Cubs’ old mark of 235, established in 2004.
Ben Zobrist and Victor Caratini added solo shots as the Cubs used a second straight big day at the plate to strengthen their bid for a fifth straight postseason berth. Chicago has outscored Pittsburgh, 31-9, in the first two games of the series and won three straight overall.
Chicago entered in the second NL wild card spot, one game ahead of Milwaukee and four games behind NL Central-leading St. Louis. The Cardinals hosted the Brewers on Saturday night.
Kyle Hendricks (11-9) allowed a run on seven hits in six innings while walking one for his third straight solid outing. He has a 1.52 ERA in the span.
Nicholas Castellanos doubled twice to take over the major league lead with 52 and drove in three runs. Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs and was one of four Chicago batters hit by pitches.
Bryant’s two-run shot to the left-center basket in the fourth inning was his 29th homer this season. It was the 136th of his career, tying him with Ernie Banks for the most by a Cubs player in his first five seasons.
Playing in his sixth game since joining the Cubs on Monday, Hoerner improved his batting average to .417.
James Marvel (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his second major league start. Kevin Newman had a single, double and triple.
Braves 10, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Ronald Acuña Jr. ignited a four-run rally with the go-ahead, two-run double, and NL East-leading Atlanta clinched a playoff berth. Acuña’s double down the left-field line off reliever Fernando Rodney added fuel to a dramatic seventh inning for the Braves (93-57), who reduced their magic number to four to clinch their 19th division title.
Mets 3, Dodgers 0 — At New York: Rajai Davis belted a three-run double in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Mets. New York’s Jacob de Grom and Los Angeles’ Hyun-Jin Ryu both pitched seven shutout innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 13, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: James Paxton pitched five innings to win his ninth straight start, Brett Gardner homered twice and drove in five runs and New York hit five homers against Toronto. Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees, going back-to-back off right-hander Brock Stewart in the fifth, as the AL East leaders won for the 14th time in 19 games.
Twins 2, Indians 0 — At Cleveland: Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the second off Mike Clevinger (11-3), who had won 10 consecutive decisions. Clevinger struck out 10 in eight innings, but lost for the first time since June 28.