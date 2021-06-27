Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their final at bat.
Colorado dropped to 6-30 away from Coors Field. The Rockies have the worst road record in Major League Baseball.
Brad Boxberger (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win.
Reds 4, Braves 1 — At Cincinnati: Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading Cincinnati to a victory over Atlanta.
Mets 4, Phillies 3 — At New York: Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating Philadelphia on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
Marlins 3, Nationals 2 — At Miami: Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping Miami beat Kyle Schwarber and Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians-Twins rained out — At Minneapolis: Saturday’s game between Cleveland and Minnesota was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day. The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota.
Mariners-White Sox suspended — At Chicago: The game between Seattle and Chicago was suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start. It will be resumed today prior to the scheduled series finale. The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.
Tigers 3-2, Astros 1-3 — At Detroit: Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped Casey Mize and Detroit snap Houston’s 11-game winning streak in the first game of their doubleheader.
Yordan Alvarez hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning of the second game and Carlos Correa followed with a go-ahead homer as the Astros forced a split.
Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.
Rangers 8, Royals 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and Texas beat Kansas City, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.
Rays 13, Angels 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight win.