CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said today.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move.

The Associated Press

