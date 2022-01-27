MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, taking an innovative turn with a Ivy League-educated data expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.
Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates. His contract was finalized on Wednesday night.
The other finalist was Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who was hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday before he made it to Minnesota for his visit.
“There is so much to appreciate about this organization, an existing nucleus of talent on the roster, top-notch facilities, passionate fans and smart people throughout the building who are committed to winning,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I look forward to partnering with our next head coach and our entire football operations staff to begin our work of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans.”
The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has an economics degrees from both Princeton, where he was a junior varsity basketball player, and Stanford. He is a native of New Jersey, just like Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf.
Raiders’ Hobbs guilty of traffic charge, not DUI
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The 22-year-old rookie did not appear in person while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, submitted a written guilty plea to a misdemeanor — careless driving.
BASKETBALL
Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks
CHICAGO — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team’s training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks.
Louisville, Mack agree to part ways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach. Mack and the school agreed to part ways and assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season.
The moves were announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletic director Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years.
HOCKEY
Strome’s hat trick lifts Blackhawks
DETROIT — Dylan Strome completed his hat trick 6:10 into the third period, and Alex DeBrincat added two more goals as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings, 8-4, on Wednesday. Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Illinois-Chicago becomes 12th member of MVC
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), effective July 1, 2022.
The UIC Flames will be the MVC’s 12th member institution, entering the conference for the 2022-23 academic year alongside fellow newcomers Belmont University and Murray State University.