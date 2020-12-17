Jay Wright flashed the “V” toward empty bleachers and then encountered a divine interception on his way to celebrate in the locker room. His face red and bundled in winter clothes, the Rev. Peter M. Donohue stopped Wright to congratulate him on his 600th career coaching victory.
Donohue, Villanova’s president, had no idea Wright was near the milestone until he heard it mentioned on TV. So he walked in the snow to the Villanova Pavilion — even in this era with no fans allowed inside the arena, a Very Important President gets a free pass — to greet Wright after the victory.
Donohue wasn’t alone in nearly missing No. 600. The Wildcats were set to head home until graduate assistants clued them in on the mark.
“I was confused because I thought somebody would have mentioned it,” guard Collin Gillespie said.
Already a two-time national champion and the winningest coach in program history, Wright won his 600th career game in the No. 7 Wildcats’ 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.
“It just means I know I have a really good job,” Wright said.
Wright (600-268) became the 39th coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. He is 478-183 at Villanova since he was hired in 2001 and has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball. Wright won national championships in 2016 and 2018 and again has the preseason favorite to win the Big East — a team expected to contend for another national title.
Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 2-0 Big East), and Justin Moore had 13.
No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston State 63 — At Austin, Texas: Greg Brown and Courtney Ramey scored 17 points apiece as the Longhorns cruised past their in-state rivals. Texas owned a 44-26 lead at the intermission.
Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio State 60 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double in leading Purdue. Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.
No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame, 65 — At South Bend, Ind.: Matthew Hurt scored 18 points, D.J. Steward added 16, Jeremy Roach had 14 and Jaemyn Brakefield contributed 10 as the Blue Devils won their ACC opener. Dane Goodwin led the Fighting Irish with 25 points.
(Tuesday’s late result)
Kansas State 74, Iowa State 65 — At Ames, Iowa: DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points, making all 11 free throws, and Kansas State made seven of eight from the line in the last 41 seconds to turn aside a late Iowa State surge in a Big 12 Conference opener. Gordon also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-0) held a 35-25 edge on the boards.
Rasir Bolton paced the Cyclones (1-3, 0-1) with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting but turned the ball over seven times. Tyler Harris added 10 points and drained a rare 3-pointer for Iowa State (which was 5 of 20 from distance at the time) to cut the gap to 67-60. Each team then called a timeout to set up for the final 96 seconds.