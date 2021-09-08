Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, on Tuesday night in Chicago.
Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. The Reds began the day one game back of San Diego for the second wild card.
They rebounded behind Miley (12-5), who was coming off one of his worst performances during an impressive season. The veteran left-hander allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven straight.
Brewers 10, Phillies 0 — At Milwaukee: Eduardo Escobar hit his 25th home run and Eric Lauer combined with two relivers on a five-hit shutout as Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.
Dodgers 7, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Albert Pujols homered in his return to Busch Stadium, Justin Turner added a pair of home runs, and Los Angeles beat St. Louis.
Mets 9, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Pete Alonso homered twice, giving him 32 for the year, and New York beat Miami.
Braves 8, Nationals 5 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and Atlanta beat Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 3, Indians 0 — At Cleveland: John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota, leading the Twins over the Indians.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1 — At New York: Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and surging Toronto beat New York after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury.
Rays 12, Red Sox 7 — At Boston: Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino hit two home runs each, and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Orioles 7, Royals 3 — At Baltimore: Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game as Baltimore beat Kansas City.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 3, Tigers 2 — At Pittsburgh: Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and Pittsburgh beat Detroit.