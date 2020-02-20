MESA, Ariz. — A few days ago the big question in Mesa, Ariz., was whether Kris Bryant would make it through spring training in a Cubs uniform.
After Bryant met with manager David Ross on Wednesday morning, the question was whether Bryant would be the Cubs next leadoff man.
The answer, Ross later revealed, was yes.
“My goal is to put the best players and the best at-bats in the top of the order,” Ross said. “Kris Bryant is a really good at-bat, gets on base, probably one of our best baserunners. His baseball IQ is extremely high. So when you talk about putting the best players in baseball at the top of the order, that’s our best player, and I want to put him at the top.”
Bryant, who typically hit second or third in the lineup for the first five years of his career, said he would embrace the new role.
“I led off my whole junior year in college and I won every college award — first-team All-American, the Golden Spikes Award,” he said, referring to the honor given to the best amateur player in the nation.
So he likes leading off?
“It’s fine,” he said. “I look at the two-hole as another leadoff hitter too. So you can interchange those. The past three years we really haven’t had someone who was stuck in the leadoff hole and stayed there.
“I think we totally took Dexter (Fowler) for granted while he was here. I certainly did. He was up there working great at-bats and he was always on base, had a high on-base percentage. That showed in the numbers after (he left).
“We’ve had so much turnover and guys trying out (in the spot), you don’t get that consistency. If I need to be the guy that’s up there that’s going to be consistent and be on base, I’ll be that guy.”
Bryant asked to be the first hitter during a live batting practice session Tuesday against Tyler Chatwood. Bryant doesn’t know whether he’ll lead off in the Cactus League opener Saturday against the A’s.
Brewers, Holt finalize contract
PHOENIX — Ultilityman Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2021.
The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.
He hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.
Holt got off to a 1-for-16 start last year after he was scratched in the right eye by 2-year-old son Griffin before the season opener, then went on the injured list April 6. Slowed by right shoulder inflammation, Holt didn’t return to the Red Sox until May 27.
Little League director bans Astros
Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam.
“Right now, in our leagues, the Astros are suspended,” said Bob Bertoni, head of District 16/31 Little League.
Bertoni is recommending that no teams in the 23 leagues he oversees utilize the Astros name this season after it was discovered Houston took a live camera feed to steal signs en route to a 2017 World Series title. He said a few teams used the name last year.
Diaz, Aguilar win arbitration cases
PHOENIX — Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin all won their salary arbitration cases Wednesday, cutting the teams’ advantage to 6-4 in decisions this year with three cases remaining.
Díaz was awarded $2.6 million by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Stephen Raymond, Gary Kendellen rather than the $2 million offered by the Astros, which matched Díaz’s salary last year.
Aguilar was given a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 instead of the Marlins’ figure of $2,325,000 in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Steven Wolf and Edna Francis.
Goodwin received a raise from $585,500 to $2.2 million rather than the team’s $1.85 million offer. That case was decided by Dan Brent, Melinda Gordon and Elizabeth Neumeier.
BASKETBALL
Beilein out as Cavaliers coach
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — John Beilein didn’t make it through one NBA season. Another college coaching dropout. Wildly successful at Michigan and other stops in his coaching career, Beilein resigned Wednesday after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers, who can’t seem to find the right person to lead their team.
The 67-year-old Beilein never got comfortable during his short stint in the pro game. The demands of travel, lack of practice time and a group of players who didn’t respect him or respond to his coaching style proved to be too much, so he decided to move on before the team returned from the All-Star break.
The Cavs went just 14-40 under Beilein, who the Cavaliers signed to a five-year contract last May.
FOOTBALL
Redskins exercise option on Peterson
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season.
Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It’ll be his 14th NFL season. Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins’ leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.
Robinson in jail for drug charge
EL PASO, Texas — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.
Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.
The arrest was first reported by TMZ.