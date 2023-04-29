SEATTLE — The Colorado Avalanche did not comment Friday on either the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days, or on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar again said Friday that Nichushkin is away from the team for personal reasons. Asked later if Nichushkin was not with the Avs because of a violation of team rules, Bednar again reiterated the personal reasons.
Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20. Officers responded to a crisis call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle at 3:44 p.m. on the afternoon of Game 3, according to a report from the Seattle Police Department obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
According to the report, Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom told officers that team employees found a 28-year-old woman when they were checking in on Nichushkin. Changstrom told officers the woman appeared to be heavily intoxicated, was too intoxicated to have left the hotel “in a ride share or cab service,” and requested EMS assistance.
FOOTBALL
Nebraska starting QB Thompson to transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday, all but assuring Jeff Sims of being the starter when the Cornhuskers open Matt Rhule’s first season as coach.
Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims, who joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech.
Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres. Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Jack Woche are the remaining quarterbacks.
BASEBALL
Verlander strong in rehab start
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching Friday for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team.
The 40-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked one for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against Cleveland’s Akron RubberDucks, throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes in a 6-1 win.
Verlander could make his Mets debut next week at the Detroit Tigers.
Rockies place Marquez on IL
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies on Friday placed right-handed pitcher Germán Márquez on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right elbow inflammation.
Márquez left his start Wednesday against Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning on his 58th pitch of the game. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left his start against St. Louis with right forearm tightness.
He was placed on the 15-day IL the next day.
Braves activate Harris from IL
NEW YORK — Center fielder Michael Harris II was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday ahead of a four-game series against the New York Mets.
The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base against San Diego on April 6. Harris missed 19 games and was activated after two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett.
BASKETBALL
Suns’ Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike
PHOENIX — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.
The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.”
