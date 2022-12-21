Giants Dodgers Baseball
Buy Now

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger finalized a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last week.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Cubs and showing he can again be a productive hitter.

He went from winning the NL MVP with the Dodgers in 2019 to being cut by Los Angeles in November. The years in between were marked by injuries and plummeting production.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.