MILWAUKEE — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game.

The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

The Associated Press

