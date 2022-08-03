MILWAUKEE — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game.
The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.
Lucroy, 36, hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year and he became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.
“I am really blessed and fortunate to play the game as long as I did,” Lucroy said in a tweet. “The Brewers were the biggest part of that for me. I’m grateful for the fans and everyone who supported me along the way.”
Lucroy played 1,210 regular-season games with the Brewers, Texas Rangers (2016-17), Colorado Rockies (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019), Boston Red Sox (2020), Nationals (2021) and Braves (2021).
White Sox activate Robert from 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox activated center fielder Luis Robert from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after the slugger and Gold Glove winner was sidelined because of blurred vision and lightheadedness.
Robert was not in the lineup against the Kansas City Royals, though he could start on Wednesday. Robert had not played since he exited Chicago’s win at Minnesota on July 15. He was having trouble seeing from a distance and getting jumps on balls.
BASKETBALL
Bulls, Dragic finalize 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday.
The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.
The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.
Carroll reunites with Bucks’ Budenholzer
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.
Carroll will be reunited with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career also included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston in the 2019-20 season.
Griner back in Russian court
KHIMKI, Russia — American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.
During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis, charging that it was flawed and didn’t conform to official rules.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs’ Brown makes camp debut
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday for the first time since they blew a big halftime lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game.
Brown signed his franchise tender on Monday after skipping the entire offseason program in the hopes of agreeing with the Chiefs on a long-term deal. When that didn’t materialize by the mid-July deadline, Brown declined to sign a deal worth about $16.7 million for this season.
Broncos WR Patrick leaves with leg injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off with a right knee injury after catching a pass from Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos’ training camp practice Tuesday.
Patrick was taken for an MRI, as was second-year running back Damarea Crockett, who hobbled off with a knee injury earlier in practice. Coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t have any updates on their status after practice.
Cardinals activate new WR Brown
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.
Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Steelers re-sign Boswell to 5-year deal
LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.
The team re-signed veteran Chris Boswell to a five-year deal on Tuesday that carries a total value of just over $23 million. Boswell was entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed before the 2018 season.
