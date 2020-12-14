Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive, and Indiana and Purdue now have another chance to resume their series as well.
The Big Ten on Sunday announced the undercard to Saturday’s conference title game between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern. Dubbed “Champions Week” by the league, the plan was to give every team in the conference a chance to play an extra game after the end of the regular season. That means high-profile cancellations like Minnesota-Wisconsin and Indiana-Purdue can now be made up.
Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and No. 7 Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday’s other game. The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at No. 18 Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.
Minnesota and Wisconsin were supposed to play Nov. 28, but the game was canceled because of elevated COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota program. If Saturday’s game takes place, it will be the 130th meeting between the teams. They’ve played every year since 1907, making this the longest-running uninterrupted series in FBS history.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday with a game left in its ninth consecutive losing season. Smith became Illinois’ first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school. Smith’s original deal was for six years and $21 million, but he received a two-year extension through 2023 after Illinois went 4-8 in his third season.
The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll. Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week.
Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two.
Auburn has fired coach Gus Malzahn, who led the Tigers to the national championship game in his first season but could never replicate that success.
Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing on Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons and was 39-27 against SEC opponents. He led the Tigers to an SEC title in 2013, his first season, losing to Florida State in the national championship game.
BASKETBALL
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball will not play its final two road non-conference games vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday or Marshall on Saturday due to challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries. The most notable injury impacts A.J. Green, who will have season-ending hip surgery.
The Badgers will instead play host to Loyola (Chicago) on Tuesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital, the team reported Sunday, one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. There was no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday, when he was also critical but stable at Tallahassee Memorial.
No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.
CHICAGO — Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, died Sunday morning, the school announced. He was 74.
Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his last season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls.
Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois.
GOLF
NAPLES, Fla. — Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory at Tiburon Golf Club.
Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven.
HOUSTON — The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until today. Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Lee Westwood clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday.
Westwood finished in second place outright on 14 under par after a 4-under 68 in his final round, which was enough to jump to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.
AUTO RACING
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in dominant style on Sunday for his second victory of the season and 10th of his career. He finished 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull enjoyed a rare and significant success over both Mercedes cars.