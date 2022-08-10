Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 3-2, Tuesday night to split a doubleheader in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals won the first game, 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.
Davis Martin (2-3) picked up the victory in the nightcap after being called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Liam Hendriks earned his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.
Jonathan Heasley (1-7), who was called up as the 27th man for the Royals, allowed two solo home runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Sosa, who made his big league debut in June, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit a curveball into the water fountains in left center.
Pasquantino became the 13th different Royals player to homer in both games of a doubleheader when he connected in the fourth.
Moncada homered in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
Gavin Sheets had an RBI double in the Chicago eighth. The Royals got within a run on Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk for the White Sox.
Guardians 5, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and Cleveland beat Detroit for its third straight win.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.