Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 3-2, Tuesday night to split a doubleheader in Kansas City, Mo.

The Royals won the first game, 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

