Former SCWPro heavyweight champion Travis Titan has revenge on his mind, and he can’t think of a better place to attain it than in front of the passionate wrestling fan base in Dubuque.
“Every time we wrestle in Dubuque, it’s been so fun because the fans are so engaging and so vocal. It’s what you want,” said Titan, who was held out of SCWPro’s last event due to a concussion suffered at the hands of current heavyweight champ Xander Killen. “They want to be entertained and we’ve got the talent to do that. The Dubuque fans are out to have a good time and they appreciate wrestling, and that makes it so much more enjoyable. They’re always ready to go and Dubuque has become one of my favorite stops.”
The Quad Cities-based SCWPro makes its highly-anticipated return to Dubuque’s Joliet Event Center after eight months on Saturday night with “The Harvest III.” Tickets for the show are $10 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and first bell at 7.
“The Dubuque crowd is always one of the best crowds to perform in front of, and we’re excited to be back,” said SCWPro owner and promoter Marek Brave. “They’re always loud and ready for the action, so the roster is always excited to take it to another level in that kind of atmosphere.”
Titan and Killen will both be in action, but not against each other. However, after Killen ended Titan’s five-month title reign in early September and put him briefly on the shelf, the crowd favorite is focused on getting his hands on the champ one way or another.
“I’m cleared and ready to go,” Titan said. “I’ve already pointed out very clearly that Xander and the SCWPro championship are the No. 1 things on my mind, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get that championship back. Xander better watch his back cause I’m coming for him.”
Real name Travis Mascho, 27, Titan fell in love with wrestling as a kid growing up in Cement City, Mich. He starred in football in high school and walked-on at Western Michigan University and played running back with the Broncos for two years.
“I always wrestled around with my brother growing up, and I always wanted to entertain people,” Titan said. “I just looked it up and finally decided, ‘OK, I’m going to do this.’ I had the itch so I went to wrestling school and got trained.”
Beginning in June 2016, Titan trained four nights a week for three months at The House of Truth wrestling school in Center Line, Mich., a four-hour round trip from home that he drove every day to chase the dream. He hooked up with Brave at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Moline — co-owned by current WWE Universal champion and Iowa native Seth Rollins — in January 2017 that led to his opening in SCWPro.
“Training to become a wrestler is like something you’ll never understand from the outside,” Titan said. “You just have those days where you ask yourself, ‘What am I doing throwing myself onto the ground over and over again?’ But I love it. I have a passion for it and the only way they were going to pull me out of there was if I couldn’t move.”
Titan became a crowd favorite early on for that passion and his pure wrestling ability, as he’s often referred to as an expert technician between the ropes. His fire and determination led to the achievement of capturing the SCWPro heavyweight title from Killen back in April.
“It’s always something I’d envisioned when I started training here,” Titan said. “Seeing Marek and Seth come up through SCW, it was always a bucket list goal for me to win the title. It was a long odyssey, and I’d come up short before. It was a long chase because I didn’t come in here and get title opportunities right away. I had to prove what I had every night. Winning the title definitely gave me goosebumps.”
SCWPro had been performing in Dubuque every couple months, but the company continues to expand throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois. They’ve garnered appearances from legends and WWE Hall of Famers “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Sgt. Slaughter this year alone.
“We’ve been running shows non-stop in Muscatine, Walcott, Iowa City, Moline, and now we’re back in Dubuque and pretty excited about that,” Brave said. “We made the decision to take a few months off from Dubuque and try to build an audience in other venues, because Dubuque has always been consistent for us.”
Saturday’s show will be headlined by an intergender tag team match as Dubuque native Rahne Victoria and Heather Reckless take on Blake Wiley and Sean Sabotage, while a clash of styles will see high-flyer Dante Leon square off with powerhouse Deonn Rusman.
“Social media has seen a lot of fans asking us when we’re coming back,” Brave said. “There’s been demand to bring us back and hopefully we’ll fill the Joliet Event Center and gain incentive to hold more events there in the future.”