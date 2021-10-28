SUNRISE, Fla. — Joel Quenneville was aware of Kyle Beach’s 2010 sexual assault allegation against a then-Chicago Blackhawks video coach, Beach said in an interview Wednesday, yet Quenneville still coached the Florida Panthers on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.
Beach, who was a previously unnamed accuser and was with the Blackhawks for the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, outed himself Wednesday on The Sports Network’s SportsCentre and said, “There’s absolutely no way that he can deny knowing it,” in reference to Quenneville. He also accused the then-Chicago coach and the Blackhawks of sweeping his allegation against Brad Aldrich under the rug as they chased a Stanley Cup.
“I witnessed meetings, right after I reported it to James Gary, that were held in Joel Quenneville’s office,” Beach said. “If this had been reported to someone other than John McDonough, or Joel Quenneville or Stan Bowman that didn’t have skin in the game of winning a Stanley Cup, it would have been dealt with and would have protected all of the survivors that came after me.”
Aldrich was later convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident involving a high school student in Michigan.
CHICAGO — William Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Wednesday. The Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, and extended the Blackhawks’ record to 0-6-1 since the start of the season.
John Tavares and David Kampf also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots. Chicago got 36 saves from Kevin Lankinen, and goals from Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat. Chicago had taken a 2-0 lead.
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO — A nagging left foot injury has been hindering Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack for most of October. Now the Bears are assessing whether it may be in Mack’s and the team’s best interest to shut things down for a bit.
Coach Matt Nagy declined to validate a report from the NFL Network that suggested the team is seriously considering placing Mack on injured reserve, a roster move that would keep Mack out of action until at least Thanksgiving.
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn’t appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday.
Auditor Shad White said Favre paid the $600,000 to the auditor’s office this week. White sent the former Green Bay Packers quarterback a letter Oct. 12 demanding $828,000, which was the $600,000 plus $228,000 in interest.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike White is going from little-known backup to the Big Apple spotlight. White will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of the injured Zach Wilson, who has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament and will be sidelined at least two weeks.
TAMPA, Fla. — If the initial game-week practice is any sign, the injury-depleted Bucs are expected to be significantly replenished when they hit the Superdome field Sunday in New Orleans. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, out the last four games with fractured ribs, returned to practice Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center. So did inside linebacker Lavonte David, out the last two games with a high-ankle sprain; and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed Sunday’s 38-3 win against the Bears with a strained hamstring.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Left-hander Tucker Davidson is the Braves’ next man up. Davidson replaced starter Charlie Morton (broken fibula) on the World Series roster, MLB announced before Game 2 on Wednesday. Morton was injured during his Game 1 start Tuesday, ending his postseason. The 25-year-old Davidson made his major league debut earlier this season, most recently pitching June 15. He had a 3.60 ERA across four starts, including two scoreless outings over 11 2/3 combined innings.
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have hired Ruben Niebla from Cleveland as their pitching coach. General manager A.J. Preller hired Niebla on Wednesday even though he has yet to hire a replacement for manager Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6. Niebla, 49, has been Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach for the last two seasons.
HOUSTON — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, received the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.
OLYMPICS
U.S. predicted to finish fourth in medal count at Beijing Olympics
LOS ANGELES — With 100 days left until the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Norway is favored to finish atop the medals table with the U.S. trailing in fourth place.
A “neutral” team of Russian athletes is predicted to finish second and Germany third, according to the forecast issued by Gracenote, a Nielsen company, on Wednesday. The predictions are based on results from competition over the past four years.
Gracenote expects the Americans to earn seven golds and 24 medals overall. That would be a slight improvement over their total from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where they finished behind Canada.
Figure skater Nathan Chen and alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin are expected to headline the U.S. team traveling to China.