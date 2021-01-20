MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Chancellors has voted unanimously to begin winter sports competition the week of Feb. 1, with all schedules featuring competition against only conference opponents.
Spectators will not be allowed at WIAC events during the winter sports season. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.
Here is a brief description of the season schedule for select sports:
Basketball — Teams will be divided into two divisions (with UW-Platteville joined in the East Division by UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater) and will play two games against each divisional opponent, as well as two games against one cross-over opponent for a total of eight games. All eight teams will qualify for the WIAC Championships that begin on March 1. The winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic NCAA bid. The NCAA Division III Championships are scheduled to start March 11.
Indoor track & field — Teams will compete in meets until March 6. The WIAC Championships, originally scheduled to be hosted by UW-Platteville on Feb. 26-27, have been canceled. The NCAA Division III Championships are currently scheduled to be held March 12-13 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Wrestling — Teams will compete in a dual-meet schedule until Feb. 19. The WIAC Championship, originally scheduled to be hosted by UW-Oshkosh on Feb. 13, has been canceled. UW-Eau Claire is currently scheduled to host the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional on Feb. 26-27, while UW-La Crosse is currently scheduled to host the NCAA Division III Championship on March 12-13 at the La Crosse Center.