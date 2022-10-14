There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private.
Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday following an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Commanders are denying the contents of the report. In a statement sent to the AP, a team spokesperson called it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Holland & Knight, one of the law firms representing Snyder, did not immediately respond to a message seeking a response to the report.
Snyder has owned the team since 1999. He and the organization are currently the subject of ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL.
Panthers QB Mayfield not at practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option.
BASEBALL
Basebal Digest honors Judge, 2 others
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs.
The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year’s winner and the reigning AL MVP.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was picked as pitcher of the year and New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was voted the top reliever in awards announced Thursday.
Rockies part ways with hitting coach
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game.
The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Colorado’s offense struggled with slugger Kris Bryant limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. The team had a .254 average, which was the second-lowest in team history behind last season’s .249 mark. Their 149 homers also were the second-fewest over a full season in franchise history.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Michigan State leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the Board of Trustees and can no longer serve in “good conscience.”
Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of the business school dean. He said Sanjay Gupta was removed because there were “failures of leadership” related to Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination in programs that receive federal aid.
BASKETBALL
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol
WASHINGTON — Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday.
SOCCER
U.S. to announce World Cup roster Nov. 9
CHICAGO — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his 26-man World Cup roster at a news conference on Nov. 9 at the Brooklyn Steel event space. ESPN2 will televise the announcement during a one-hour broadcast starting at 5 p.m. EST, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.