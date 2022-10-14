There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private.

The Associated Press

