GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanked current and former teammates and coaches in an Instagram message posted amid speculation about the reigning NFL MVP’s future.
Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP said at the time that he hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.
In the Instagram post Monday night, Rodgers thanked Packers coach Matt LaFleur and reserve quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert as well as former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback coach Luke Getsy.
“You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year,” Rodgers said. “I love you guys.”
Flores: Race played a factor in firing
MIAMI — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team’s decision to fire him in January.
Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall, and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn’t think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores went 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before being let go on Jan. 10.
Watson depositions can begin in assault suits
HOUSTON — A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
During a court hearing on Monday, defense attorney Rusty Hardin had asked that depositions in the case be delayed until after an ongoing criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson concluded.
Cincinnati extends Luke Fickell’s contract
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff. The university board of trustees approved the contract extension Tuesday, also increasing the football staff salary pool to $5.2 million per year.
BASEBALL
Hamilton pleads guilty to unlawful restraint
Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Tuesday after being accused of hitting one of his daughters in 2019. Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful restraint, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said on Twitter.
SOCCER
American women players settle suit for $24M
U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
GOLF
Mickelson apologizes, ends deal with KPMG
Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, which he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.
Mickelson also said in a statement he has felt pressure and stress affecting him at a deeper level over the last 10 years and he needs time away. However, he did not say if he would be taking a break from golf.