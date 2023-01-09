Patriots Bills Football
Players gather for a prayer after an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won, 35-23, to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

 Adrian Kraus The Associated Press

Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years and just the fourth time in 23 seasons under coach Bill Belichick. Buffalo will host the division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend.

