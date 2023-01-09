Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years and just the fourth time in 23 seasons under coach Bill Belichick. Buffalo will host the division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend.
With the game in hand, Bills players held up three fingers in honor of Hamlin’s number with the crowd chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin!”
The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week in which Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
Dolphins 9, Jets 6 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, and Miami beat New York to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The banged-up Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England to make their postseason appearance official.
Bengals 27, Ravens 16 — At Cincinnati: Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as Cincinnati took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on the same field where Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a horrifying scene six days ago — beat a Ravens team that rested some key players ahead of the postseason.
Steelers 28, Browns 14 — At Pittsburgh: Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and Pittsburgh beat Cleveland but was eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh’s ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week 4 loss to the Jets.
Texans 32, Colts 31 — At Indianapolis: Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left and then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion as Houston beat Indianapolis to cost itself the first pick in April’s draft.
Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17 — At Atlanta: Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered Atlanta past playoff-bound Tampa Bay after Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season.
Panthers 10, Saints 7 — At New Orleans: Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired and Carolina beat New Orleans.
49ers 38, Cardinals 13 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and San Francisco beat Arizona to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Commanders 26, Cowboys 6 — At Landover, Md.: Dak Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards and threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown as playoff-bound Dallas lost its regular-season finale.
Broncos 31, Chargers 28 — At Denver: Russell Wilson threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and Justin Simmons forced two fumbles in Denver’s win over the playoff-bound Chargers.
Seahawks 19, Rams 16 (OT) — At Seattle: Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through overtime, and Seattle beat Los Angeles to keep its playoff hopes alive. Seattle (9-8) eliminated Detroit from playoff contention but still needed a Lions win or tie against Green Bay on Sunday night to reach the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Detroit eliminated Green Bay.
Eagles 22, Giants 16 — At Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards as Philadelphia beat New York to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Hurts was back for the first time in three weeks — and now so are the Eagles (14-3) as a Super Bowl threat.
