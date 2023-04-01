NCAA San Diego St Basketball
Buy Now

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley runs to a practice for the Final Four on Thursday in Houston. San Diego State will face Florida Atlantic in the first national semifinal tonight.

 David J. Phillip

After a 2022 Final Four that included Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova, this year’s version has a couple surprises from Conference USA and the Mountain West — and not a single team seeded higher than fourth.

That said, is there really that big a difference between the past two Final Fours?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.