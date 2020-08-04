Nikita Kucherov scored the shootout winner to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday in Eastern Conference round-robin play in Toronto.
The teams played 5 minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before going to a shootout because the games for seeding are following regular-season rules.
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped two of the three Capitals players he faced in the shootout after making 31 saves in regulation and overtime.
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 — At Toronto: Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat New York for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.
The 20-year-old Svechnikov beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game’s first goal less than 5 minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho — who assisted on all three of Svechnikov’s goals.
Jets 3, Flames 2 — At Edmonton, Alberta: Nikolaj Ehlers scored a third-period power-play goal to give Winnipeg a win over Calgary and draw even in their qualifying-round series.
Golden Knights 5, Stars 3 — At Edmonton, Alberta: Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and Vegas beat Dallas in Western Conference round-robin play.
Penguins 3, Canadiens 1 — At Toronto: Pittsburgh scored a pair of key goals in the final minutes to hold off Montreal to tie their qualifying series at 1-1.