Julian Okwara had three of Notre Dame’s eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 18 Virginia, 35-20, on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (3-1), coming off a 23-14 loss at No. 3 Georgia, trailed, 17-14, at the break and then had the Cavaliers (4-1) complete a successful onside kick to open the second half. The Notre Dame defense held, setting the tone for the second half with five of its eight sacks in the third quarter.
“We were determined to play physical in the second half,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We’ve got a big-play defense. If we can make more plays on offense, this could be a special group.”
Jamir Jones started the Irish defensive onslaught in the third quarter when he sacked and stripped Virginia’s Bryce Perkins of the football and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered it in midair before rumbling 48 yards to the Virginia 7.
Tony Jones, who had three touchdowns and a season-high 131 yards on 18 carries, scored two plays later from the 2 to give the Irish a 21-17 lead.
Later in the quarter, Okwara, who finished with two forced fumbles and fumble recovery, stripped the ball from Perkins and defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji recovered and ran 23 yards to put the Irish up 28-17.
No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Clemson stuffed North Carolina’s 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left and the Tigers held off the Tar Heels.
No. 2 Alabama 59, Mississippi 31 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes and a few school records in Alabama’s victory over Mississippi.
No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16 — At Norman, Okla.: Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech.
No. 9 Florida 38, Towson 0 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Florida beat lower-division Towson and extend its winning streak to nine.
No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 Southern California 14 — At Seattle: Salvon Ahmed ran for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Andrew Baccellia recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as Washington beat USC.
No. 20 Michigan 52, Rutgers 0 — At Anna Arbor, Mich. Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter for Michigan to rout Rutgers.
No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27 — At Arlington, Texas: Quartney Davis caught two of the three touchdowns thrown by Kellen Mond, including the go-ahead score for Texas A&M, and the Aggies held on to beat Arkansas.
No. 25 Michigan State 40, Indiana 31 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Matt Coghlin made a tie-breaking 21-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining, and Michigan State beat Indiana.