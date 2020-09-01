WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.
His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.
“Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but, most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else,” the statement said. “However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday.”
One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984. Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan’s North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.
PRO SPORTS
Wisconsin venues to serve as voting sites
MILWAUKEE — The home arena of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers will serve as early voting sites for the 2020 general election.
Milwaukee city officials announced Monday that Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks, would be used for in-person early voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Miller Park will have drive-through early voting, though the dates of that operation haven’t been announced. Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy said Saturday in a video posted on the team’s website that the Packers would be making the Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field a polling station.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Former Iowa 3-sport star Szykowny dies
IOWA CITY — Matt Szykowny, who earned a total of seven letters in three University of Iowa sports, passed away last month in Las Vegas at the age of 79.
Szykowny lettered three years in football (1960-62), and two seasons each in baseball (1961, 1963) and basketball (1961-62). Szykowny, who was on Iowa’s 1960 Big Ten Championship football team, ranks 23rd in program history in career passing with 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. The quarterback led the Hawkeyes in passing in 1961 and 1962.
FOOTBALL
Jaguars release RB Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head-scratchers that could help the franchise get the No. 1 draft pick in April.
General manager Dave Caldwell spent months trying to unload the player drafted fourth overall in 2017 even though he was coming off a career year. Fournette had 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.
Chargers’ James injures knee in scrimmage
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Derwin James could miss significant time for the second straight season after suffering a right knee injury. The Los Angeles Chargers safety sustained the injury during Sunday’s scrimmage. Coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that James continues to be evaluated and that a timetable for his return has not been determined.
Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick returns to practice
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Monday after missing a scrimmage following his mother’s death. Fitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori.
Ohio State’s Garrett released from hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the face over the weekend, a spokesman for the football program said. Garrett was treated for wounds from a bullet that police said passed through both of his cheeks. Police said the shooting is still being investigated.
LSU WR Chase opts out of season
LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday and turn his attention to next spring’s NFL Draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall.
Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff award winner in 2019, when he set single-season Southeastern Conference records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20.
BASEBALL
MLB issues discipline for Cubs-Reds scrum
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were each suspended for one game Monday for their roles in a benches-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game.
2 more A’s games postponed
SEATTLE — The first two games of Oakland’s series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on today and Wednesday are being put off. The A’s are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.
CYCLING
Alaphilippe still leads Tour de France
SISTERON, France — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the group to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.