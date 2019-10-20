ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves officials say they plan to have talks with Native Americans about the Tomahawk Chop chant that has drawn complaints and stoked controversy during the Major League Baseball post-season.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that team representatives will hold the talks during the offseason about deciding whether to keep the tomahawk chop tradition.
The Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Game 5 of their National League Division Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9. Fans at SunTrust Park raise the tomahawks and thrust them forward in a chopping motion, led by music and graphics on the video boards.
The Braves said they removed the tomahawks for the final game of their series with St. Louis after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley said he finds the chant insulting. Helsley is a member of the Cherokee Nation. He’s one of only a few Native Americans in the majors.
“I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch during the Braves-Cardinals series.
“Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual,” Helsley said. “They are a lot more than that. It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and it devalues us and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.”
The National Football League’s Washington Redskins have also faced continuing criticism for its nickname, which critics say denigrates Native Americans. Fans of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs have also done the tomahawk chant in their stadium, drawing more criticism.
The chant has been a part of the Braves’ tradition since it was borrowed from Florida State University in the early 1990s.
BASKETBALL
Raptors, Siakam agree on max extension
A person with knowledge of the situation says Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a four-year maximum extension that will be worth $130 million, a deal that kicks in to start next season.
Siakam and the Raptors have been working toward the deal for several days, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side had announced the agreement. ESPN first reported the agreement.
Siakam was a breakout player last season for the NBA champions, averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists — all career highs. He’s entering his fourth season, and now is under contract to the Raptors through the 2023-24 season.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the 2020-21 contract options on three of the team’s top young players — forward John Collins and guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.
The team exercised the fourth-year option on Collins and third-year options on Young and Huerter.
Collins led the Hawks with his averages of 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. Young was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists.
Huerter was a second team all-rookie pick after scoring 9.6 points per game.
Also Saturday, the Hawks signed forward Mark Ogden Jr. The 6-foot-9 Ogden, from Grossmont College in California and Dixie State in Utah, played overseas the last three years.
FOOTBALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The Tennessee Titans have activated first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons, giving him a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team moved him from the non-football injury list to the 53-man roster Saturday. The Titans also promoted outside linebacker Derick Roberson to the active roster from the practice squad. To clear space, the Titans waived defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson.
Tennessee made the 6-foot-4 Simmons its top pick after the defensive tackle from Mississippi State fell from a projected top 10 selection to 19. He tore his left ACL in February and was expected to miss the 2019 season. But Simmons recovered quickly and started practicing with the Titans (2-4) on Wednesday.
GOLF
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Justin Thomas was looking at a three-stroke lead at the CJ Cup with one hole to play Saturday, which would have set him up nicely for his second win in three years at South Korea’s only PGA Tour event. But the 18th hole saw a big swing in the scoring at the Nine Bridges course.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish with a 68. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201.
Australian Cameron Smith was in third place, three strokes behind, after a 68. Jordan Spieth shot 70 and was in a three-way tie for fourth, four behind.
SHANGHAI — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday.
Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, is making her first start since the Solheim Cup, where she went 3-0-1 last month in Scotland in the United States’ loss to Europe. She has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia. Defending champion Danielle Kang is in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia.
RICHMOND, Va. — Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Parel rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 15th with birdies on the par-5 16th and 18th at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He won twice last season on the 50-and-overt tour.