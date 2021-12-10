IOWA CITY — University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named winner of the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.
Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 15.
Ten Hawkeyes have earned national Player of the Year honors on 11 occasions under Kirk Ferentz.
The Solon, Iowa, native was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and is the first player in program history to receive the award.
Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) were previously finalists for the award.
Linderbaum has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-8 record during that span. The Hawkeyes won their final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins.
Hall named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second year in a row, while conference champion Baylor has the league’s top defender and coach.
Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda was also honored in the AP All-Big 12 team and awards released Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.
Hall is the Big 12 rushing leader with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and has an active FBS record of 24 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. The junior, who got 16 of the 20 votes for top offensive player, has 3,941 career rushing yards.
Hoosiers hire Bell as offensive coordinator
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former UMass head coach Walt Bell was hired Thursday as Indiana’s new offensive coordinator. The 37-year-old Bell was fired after nine games last season, finishing his tenure at UMass with a 2-23 record over three seasons.
Packers’ Cobb sidelined with core injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.
“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”
The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.
HOCKEY
Chicago’s Fleury posts shutout for 500th win
MONTREAL— Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens, 2-0, Thursday night.
With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories.
Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.
TORONTO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys.
The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
BASEBALL
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are bringing Clint Hurdle back to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt. Hurdle, who managed the Rockies to the World Series in 2007, will help with player development and the amateur draft in his new role. The 64-year-old Hurdle has deep ties with the club, serving as a roving hitting instructor from 1994-96 and then hitting coach from 1997-2002.
Puig signs with South Korean club
SEOUL, South Korea — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig has signed a one-year, $1 million contact with South Korean club Kiwoom Heroes.
Puig, who turned 31 this week, hasn’t played in the majors since 2019, when he played 100 games for the Cincinnati Reds and 49 for the Cleveland Indians before becoming a free agent.
BASKETBALL
The Chicago Bulls are down to 11 players as they travel to Florida for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat after Derrick Jones Jr. on Thursday became the fifth player to enter NBA COVID-19 protocol in the last nine days.
The Bulls have not gone more than two days in nearly two weeks without a player entering the COVID-19 protocol — Coby White (Dec. 1), Javonte Green (Friday), DeMar DeRozan (Sunday), Matt Thomas (Tuesday) and now Jones.