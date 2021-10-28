D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, 113-108, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.
The Bucks, who trailed 94-79 entering the final period, pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining. Edwards answered with two free throws.
Jarred Vanderbilt, making his first start of the season, had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton scored 16 points and Grayson Allen had 13 for the Bucks.
Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.
Raptors 118, Pacers 100 — At Toronto: Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points for Toronto.
Hornets 120, Magic 111 — At Orlando, Fla.: Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and Charlotte earned its fourth win in five games.
Heat 106, Nets 93 — At New York: Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Miami. Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1).
Wizards 116, Celtics 107 — At Boston: Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds for Washington.
Hawks 102, Pelicans 99 — At New Orleans: Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds.
Thunder 123, Lakers 115 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 to lead Oklahoma City.