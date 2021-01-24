GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have elevated recent cornerback acquisition Tramon Williams to their active roster for Sunday’s NFC championship game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The move Saturday comes two days after the Packers announced they had signed Williams to their practice squad. The 37-year-old Williams was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, two days after their 17-3 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Williams previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19.
Green Bay may need some extra depth in the secondary due to the uncertain status of starting cornerback Kevin King, who didn’t practice Friday because of a back injury. Green Bay’s injury report Friday listed King as questionable.
The Packers also elevated defensive lineman Brian Price and cornerback KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. In other moves, they signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad and released running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad.
Source: Lions looking to trade Stafford
The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are planning to part ways.
The Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision. Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired, the person said. Stafford was on a call with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed moving on without each other.
BASEBALL
Cubs, Romine finalize 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine on Saturday.
Romine can earn an additional $700,000 in performance bonuses for starts at catcher and $500,000 in roster bonuses.
He would get $100,000 each for 50 starts and each additional 10 through 110. He also would get $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.
Blue Jays, Springer finalize contract
TORONTO — All-Star outfielder George Springer finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason. Springer gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $22 million this year, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in each of the final four seasons.
Red Sox to sign Hernandez, Richards
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with second baseman Enrique Hernández and right-hander Garrett Richards, a person with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Saturday because the free-agent contracts could not be announced until the players had passed their physicals.
Astros ship Perez to Cincinnati
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros traded left-hander Cionel Pérez to the Cincinnati Reds for minor league catcher Luke Berryhill on Saturday. The 24-year-old Pérez pitched seven games in relief last season, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA. In parts of three seasons for the Astros, he is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA in 20 games.
BASKETBALL
Short-handed Wizards add 2 centers
WASHINGTON — The shorthanded Washington Wizards signed free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell on Saturday, trying to fill out a roster decimated by COVID-19 and injuries. Six Washington players have tested positive for the coronavirus and three other players were sidelined after contact tracing.
GOLF
McIlroy leads by 1 stroke in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship after posting a 5-under 67 on Saturday.
McIlroy holed out from 73 yards to eagle the 10th and added five birdies to go 13 under, wrestling control of the tournament from Tyrrell Hatton (71), who trails by a shot.
HOCKEY
Columbus trades Dubois to Jets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.