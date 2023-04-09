There’s a simple way to sum up Minnesota’s early success: swing and a miss.
The Twins secured a series win against defending champion Houston with more hard-to-hit pitching — and a couple of their own big hits.
Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers for the Twins in a 9-6 home victory on Saturday over the Astros, who struck out 17 times for a two-game total of 33.
Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles, Trevor Larnach had two hits and an RBI and Joe Ryan (2-0) recovered from Yordan Alvarez’s grand slam to win his second straight start.
The Astros were held hitless in seven of nine innings and fell to 3-6. The Twins improved to 6-2.
Red Sox 14, Tigers 5 — At Detroit: Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, to lead Boston over Detroit.
Rays 11, Athletics 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tampa Bay extended Major League Baseball’s best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs’ seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena’s four RBIs, routing Oakland for an 8-0 record.
Mariners 3, Guardians 2 — At Cleveland: Eugenio Suárez drove in two runs and Seattle got to Cal Quantrill early before handing Cleveland’s starter his first home loss since 2019 with a win over the Guardians.
INTERLEAGUE
White Sox 11, Pirates 5 — At Pittsburgh: Luis Robert, Yasmani Grandal, Oscar Colas and Elvis Andrus drove in two runs apiece as Chicago beat Pittsburgh.
Royals 6, Giants 5 — At San Francisco: Salvador Pérez hit a tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as Kansas City rallied past San Francisco.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 — At Milwaukee: Jordan Montgomery struck out nine and combined with two relievers on a five-hit shutout, and Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker homered as St. Louis beat Milwaukee.
Phillies 3, Reds 2 — At Philadelphia: Bryon Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a winning single as Philadelphia beat Cincinnati despite striking out 17 times.
Mets 5, Marlins 2 — At New York: Kodai Senga won his fantastic Citi Field debut and New York got home runs from Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar to beat Miami.
