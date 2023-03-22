St Johns Pitino Basketball
Buy Now

New St. John's NCAA college basketball head coach Rick Pitino holds up a jersey after being introduced during a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

 Corey Sipkin

NEW YORK — The video banner above the entrance to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday read: “Welcome Rick Pitino.”

More like welcome back for the new St. John’s coach.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.