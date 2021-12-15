AJ Green moved into third place on the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball list with his 202nd career 3-pointer as the Panthers defeated Jackson State, 66-56, in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Green made five treys and went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line en route to a 24-point performance. Nate Heise added 12 points and former Dubuque Senior all-stater Noah Carter tossed in 11 as the Panthers improved to 3-5 overall. Heise led UNI with 11 rebounds.
Ken Evans and Gabe Watson scored 12 points apiece to lead Jackson State (2-8).
No. 2 Duke 103, South Carolina State, 62 — At Durham, N.C.: AJ Griffin scored 19 points as Duke cruised. In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists.
No. 14 Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56 — At Houston: Josh Carlton had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Shead added 16 points for Houston (9-2).
No. 18 Tennessee 96, S.C. Upstate 52 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Olivier Nkamhoua scored 21 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over USC Upstate.
No. 19 LSU 89, Northwestern State 49 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Tari Eason led a balanced attack with 18 points and LSU beat Northwestern State, improving to 10-0 for the first time in 22 years.
No. 25 Texas Tech 75, Arkansas State 62 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kevin McCullar scored 21 points and Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a victory over Arkansas State.