APTOPIX Vikings Packers Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs from Minnesota linebacker Brian Asamoah II during a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth.

He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay’s reversal of fortune.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.