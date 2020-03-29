Athletic trainers across the country are changing their routines and joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Athletic Trainers Association put together an app aimed at helping trainers assist understaffed hospitals. The app was intended to give health care providers a database to look for help nationwide. More than 950 athletic trainers have signed up over the last week.
Christina Eyers generally oversees about 40 trainers in her role as a director of athletic training in Detroit’s Henry Ford Health System. Most of them are assisting medical staffs in and around Detroit, recently cited as a potential trouble spot in the pandemic.
“My staff has been very eager,” Eyers said.
They do not provide critical medical care. Instead, Eyers said her organization’s trainers have been screening patients, which typically means checking for symptoms and taking their temperatures. Some have helped in shipping prescriptions.
The assistance has come in handy.
Tory Lindley, the president of the NATA, said athletic trainers are accustomed to working with urgency amid chaotic environments. Eyers added they are calm under pressure from their experience dealing with athletes who suffer sudden acute injuries.
Athletic trainers are health care professionals who are licensed or otherwise regulated to work with athletes and physically active people to prevent, diagnose and treat injuries and other emergency, acute and chronic medical conditions. They’re different from personal trainers, who focus primarily on fitness.
FOOTBALL
Vikings re-sign OL Dozier
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4. Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
Chiefs bringing back WR Robinson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs spent the past week bringing back some contributors from their 2019 championship team, namely fullback Anthony Sherman and defensive tackle Mike Pennel. And they stayed in-house with another unrestricted free agent Saturday.
The Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Saturday to The Kansas City Star. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported that the contract is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed, though only about $1 million will count against the Chiefs’ salary cap.
Clemson QB Lawrence resumes fundraiser
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus. They announced their decision Saturday on social media.
The two had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case.
BASKETBALL
Texas sticking with Smart as coach
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.” Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.
WRESTLING
Iowa’s Brands named InterMat coach of year
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands was named 2020 InterMat coach of the year, the amateur wrestling website announced Friday.
Brands garnered eight of 10 first-place votes and 84 points to win the award, which has been bestowed annual since 2006. Princeton’s Chris Ayers was second with 39 points.
Brands led the Hawkeyes to the top of every national ranking this season, posting a 13-0 dual record and 9-0 Big Ten Conference record. The Hawkeyes won the 2020 Big Ten Championships, crowing three individual champions and scoring 157.5 points, the program’s highest total since 1995. Brands was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
HOCKEY
Avalanche announce 2nd player has COVID-19
The Colorado Avalanche say a second player has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation.
In their statement Saturday, the Avalanche say those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated.
The team says no other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time. The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar joins in with virtual opener
The walk to the starting grid for Tony Kanaan began in his Indianapolis kitchen, through the foyer, past the trophy case, up the stairs, down the hall, through the master bedroom, master bathroom and finally into the closet.
That’s where the former Indianapolis 500 winner tucked away Saturday to participate in a full day of iRacing on a simulator in the one place his wife will tolerate the rig. Kanaan participated in two virtual races, a legends event won by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti. Then he joined the first of a six-week series that launched Saturday to give IndyCar fans content during the coronavirus pandemic.